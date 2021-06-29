Expert says NC State baseball team cluster indicates rapid spread of Delta strain

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The NC State Wolfpack was suppose to face Vanderbilt in the College World Series finals Saturday, but they were forced to drop out after eight players tested positive for the new COVID-19 Delta variant.

“Oh, it’s devastating I mean you try to follow the precautions, you try to do everything you can so it doesn’t happen, but at the end of the day when something like that happens there’s only but so much you can do,” said Northside High School Athletic Director, Jared Adams.

Four players initially tested positive before Friday’s game leaving only 13 vaccinated players on the team out of 27 that could participate. Following Friday’s game, the vaccinated players were tested too, four of which were also positive.

“No question they can get infected after they’ve had the vaccine, but the disease would almost certainly be milder and less severe and very possibly without symptoms at all,” said CarolinaEast’s Dr. Ron May.

The NCAA Division One Baseball Committee declared the game a no-contest sending the Wolfpack back to Raleigh empty handed. “It’s unfortunate, it’s unfortunate...I hate it for the team, I hate it for the coaches, but they handled it with class and character,” said Adams.

Doctors at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern explain while there are lots of variables to consider when looking at this situation, one thing is evident “It tells you that it’s clearly very transmissible,” explained Dr. May.

While experts are warning of this serious strain, research does still show the vaccines do offer protection against it and other variants “I would certainly encourage everybody that isn’t vaccinated to re-consider,” Dr. May said.

