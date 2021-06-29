NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Expert says NC State baseball team cluster indicates rapid spread of Delta strain

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The NC State Wolfpack was suppose to face Vanderbilt in the College World Series finals Saturday, but they were forced to drop out after eight players tested positive for the new COVID-19 Delta variant.

“Oh, it’s devastating I mean you try to follow the precautions, you try to do everything you can so it doesn’t happen, but at the end of the day when something like that happens there’s only but so much you can do,” said Northside High School Athletic Director, Jared Adams.

Four players initially tested positive before Friday’s game leaving only 13 vaccinated players on the team out of 27 that could participate. Following Friday’s game, the vaccinated players were tested too, four of which were also positive.

“No question they can get infected after they’ve had the vaccine, but the disease would almost certainly be milder and less severe and very possibly without symptoms at all,” said CarolinaEast’s Dr. Ron May.

The NCAA Division One Baseball Committee declared the game a no-contest sending the Wolfpack back to Raleigh empty handed. “It’s unfortunate, it’s unfortunate...I hate it for the team, I hate it for the coaches, but they handled it with class and character,” said Adams.

Doctors at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern explain while there are lots of variables to consider when looking at this situation, one thing is evident “It tells you that it’s clearly very transmissible,” explained Dr. May.

While experts are warning of this serious strain, research does still show the vaccines do offer protection against it and other variants “I would certainly encourage everybody that isn’t vaccinated to re-consider,” Dr. May said.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Airlines cancel summer flights sighting worker shortages and weather issues.
American Airlines passengers describe ‘really scary’ emergency landing in NC
Young girl killed in shooting in Statesville
‘She didn’t get to grow up.’ Young girl killed in possible drive-by shooting in Statesville, N.C.
The winners in the first drawing of the N.C. Vaccine Lottery were announced on Monday, June 28.
Winners of first N.C. vaccination lottery announced
Serena Evans recounts the experience she had after reporting being raped by a fellow student at...
More women detail reported rape, assault at Myers Park as school leaders remain silent
Heavy police presence in Statesville neighborhood
8-year-old killed, two other children injured in possible drive-by shootings in Statesville

Latest News

Power outage at PNC PAvillion
Hundreds left waiting for Chicago concert during power outage at PNC Pavillion
Trevor Smith loves his ellies, or his elephants. They were stolen from the family's yard over...
Elephant statues stolen from 4-year-old boy with autism
The protesters marched from the TCBY on Selwyn Avenue to Myers Park High School.
Myers Park High School students hold protest after claims of school, district mishandling reports of sexual assault and rape
These missing children were considered to be some of the most at-risk and challenging recovery...
20 missing children recovered from Atlanta, most suspected as victims of sex trafficking
Community mourns at vigil for 8-year-old killed during drive-by shooting in Statesville
Community mourns at vigil for 8-year-old killed during drive-by shooting in Statesville