Evictions protections to end in North Carolina on July 1

The state evictions moratorium will end in two days, straying from the national CDC evictions...
The state evictions moratorium will end in two days, straying from the national CDC evictions moratorium that was extended through July 31.(Source: WAFB)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The order protecting North Carolina residents against evictions will end on Jul 1, 2021 after the Council of State rejected a one-month extension.

The state evictions moratorium will end in two days, straying from the national CDC evictions moratorium that was extended through July 31.

“It’s disappointing to see Council of State Members revoke eviction protections for people still struggling to stay in their homes,” said Governor Cooper. “Many North Carolinians still need help and we will work to make sure landlords abide by the CDC evictions moratorium and that tenants can access rent and utility assistance from counties and the state HOPE program.”

On Monday, the governor requested that the Council of State approve extending the moratorium through July, in line with the CDC evictions moratorium. The extension would have also given tenants notice that the moratorium would be lifted at the end of July.

The CDC evictions moratorium went into effect on Sept. 4, 2020 protecting certain residents, based on income, from being evicted for an inability to pay rent. The CDC indicated that the current national 30-day extension is intended to be the final extension of the order. In order to qualify for protection, tenants must attest to meeting the CDC Order’s income and eligibility requirements.

Last fall, Governor Cooper created the HOPE Program using federal funds to provide rent and utility assistance to people struggling during the pandemic providing $132 million in assistance to landlords and utilities on behalf of more than 37,000 tenants.

The HOPE Program opened a new eligibility period this spring and is currently accepting applicants. Several counties are also delivering Emergency Rental Assistance through local programs, and their information may be found at the HOPE website.

Staying at home: Financial assistance, eviction moratoriums help thousands in N.C.

The state evictions moratorium had protected HOPE awardees from eviction. The Council of State decision means that people awarded HOPE funds may be at risk of eviction until checks are processed, an average currently of about 14 days.

As of June 28, the HOPE Program had awarded $66 million to 19,000 households since May 17.

Some North Carolina renters retain protection against evictions based upon the CDC moratorium. Renters who:

  • Received a federal stimulus check in 2020 or 2021, or
  • Were not required to report income to the IRS in 2020, or
  • Earn less than $99,000 ($198,000 filing jointly) per year, and
  • Cannot make rent payments due to lost income,

These renters may provide a signed declaration to their landlord that protects them from eviction while the federal moratorium remains in effect. The declaration form may be found here.

Renters with questions may get help from an expert by contacting (800) 569-4287 or going online to get contact information for a North Carolina HUD-approved housing counselor, here.

Complete details about the HOPE Program or a local Emergency Rental Assistance program, including eligibility requirements, program benefits and an online application, are available at www.hope.nc.gov. Applicants who cannot access the website may also call (888) 9ASK-HOPE or (888) 927-5467.

Applicants who wish to apply for free legal help may call Legal Aid of North Carolina at (866) 219-5262 or apply online here.\

