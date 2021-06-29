Elephant statues stolen from 4-year-old boy with autism

NC DHHS Flu
By Breanna Harris
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A four-year-old Cape Girardeau boy with autism is having a hard time trying to understand why his elephant statues are gone.

Trevor Smith’s mom says he has been crying over the elephant statues since they were stolen over the weekend.

“I want my ellie,” said Trevor.

Four simple words from this sweet, little boy.

Trevor Smith loves his ellies, or his elephants.

But his mom, Jessica, said they came back from vacation last weekend to find Trevor’s six elephant statues missing from the family’s front yard.

“He’s just been mopping around these last few days,” she said.

Smith said Trevor is on the autism spectrum.

“It really hurt seeing him actually crying for his elephants and saying that his elephants love him, miss him, is crying and looking for him. That is really what broke our hearts,” she said.

Instead of reporting the theft to police, Jessica took to her Facebook page and asked for whoever took her son’s favorite statues to return them.

“He plays on them all the time. Usually it calms him down if he’s having a bad day. He just grabs one of his elephants, whether it be the one that I am holding here or one of the other ones that he’s got inside,” said Smith.

“In his eyes they’re more like his friends even though he has real friends. They’re like his favorite,” she said.

She said Trevor is having a tough time without them and hoped someone will do the right thing and bring them back.

“At this point, to get sleep, or rest whatever. Just to bring them back, no questions. Just so my little boy can be happy again and be his normal little self,” Smith said.

