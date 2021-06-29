NC DHHS Flu
“Cool Zoo” brings exotic animal encounters to Concord

Cool Zoo is a family-owned-and-operated traveling wildlife encounter experience with the...
Cool Zoo is a family-owned-and-operated traveling wildlife encounter experience with the mission of curating hands-on conservation, education, recreation and research for all to enjoy.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cool Zoo, an interactive and educational wildlife travel exhibit, which features hands-on encounters with exotic animals, will be headlining this weekend’s Repticon exhibition. The event will take place on July 3 and 4 at the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center.

According to a news release, Cool Zoo will present the community with one-of-a-kind, animal experiences for pet lovers and exotic hobbyists alike. The animal experiences will feature a variety of exciting animals to include rare, one-of-a-kind alligators, a kangaroo, sugar gliders and a giant snake.  Guests will have the opportunity to receive hands-on education about these unique animals and will have the chance to commemorate the experience with photo opportunities holding the exotic wildlife.

The exhibit will also feature Cool Zoo’s signature attraction, The Hermit Crab Adoption Center by Mister Crabs.  The educational experience is free for all Repticon attendees and includes the opportunity to observe and touch rare and famous hermit crabs from around the globe. Cool Zoo is proud to offer the world’s largest hermit crab sanctuary and through their efforts have rescued thousands of crabs from death. Guests will have the option to adopt rescued hermit crabs as well as purchase travel companion kits, shells, hermit crab food and accessories.

“It’s an honor to provide the Charlotte community with the opportunity to receive a hands-on education on these beautiful creatures. We hope that through our efforts, people will have a newfound appreciation for these amazing animals,” explained Jim DeBerry, CEO of Cool Zoo.

Repticon, a recognized leader in hosting reptile and exotic animal expos throughout the United States, is coming with an outstanding mixture of vendors and breeders. This family-oriented, fun-filled event offers guests the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores. Breeder-vendors are always willing to teach in their field of herpetology. Tickets are sold online and are $10 for adults, $5 for children from ages 5-12 and children under age 4 are admitted free.

