Community mourns at vigil for 8-year-old killed during drive-by shooting in Statesville

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say 8-year-old Ah’miyahh Howell was just playing in her Statesville yard Monday evening when a car drove past spraying bullets.

Howell was just an innocent bystander when she was fatally shot.

Twenty-four hours after the two tragic shootings that killed Howell, and injured two other children, the community came together to honor the young child.

Neighbors, friends and family gathered on Wilson Lee Boulevard Tuesday evening for a vigil to mourn the death of Ah’miyahh Howell.

Balloons were placed, and dozens of people attended.

Balloons, dozens of family and friends gathered to mourn Ay’miyahh Howell, 8, shot last night in Statesville. 2 other kids also shot and recovering. I’ll have live report @WBTV_News 6p. @cityofsvl Police Chief urging people to call w/tips 704-662-1340, 704-878-3406. pic.twitter.com/wnooV6SnpH — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) June 29, 2021

Howell’s grandmother, Kendalen Howell, told WBTV Monday evening that Ah’miyahh Howell was a smart, sassy little girl who enjoyed the social media app TikTok.

The grandmother also said her granddaughter was supposed to be going swimming before she was shot.

“My granddaughter did not know that she was gonna wake up today and be dead today. She didn’t even know, but she went up on the porch and told my momma that she loved her, and that’s the last thing we seen of her and we dropped her off at my sister’s house,” Kendalen Howell said. “They’re supposed to have been going swimming. She never even got to make it swimming because they took her life before she could go swimming.”

Howell was one of three young children shot Monday evening.

Howell and a 7-year-old boy were shot during a possible drive-by shooting along Wilson Lee Boulevard. Howell died and the hospital, and the other child is still being treated for his injuries.

While police were responding to that shooting, officers heard gunfire from a couple of blocks away. A 10-year-old child was shot during a possible drive-by shooting on Newbern Street.

Statesville police say that no arrests have been made, and are pleading with the public to help find the suspected shooters.

“If you saw the murder of this innocent child and injuries to the other innocent children, you must help in solving these cases,” Statesville police said. “If you have evidence or information regarding the shooters, please contact us. We do not believe the children were the intended targets.”

