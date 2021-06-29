NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Community mourns at vigil for 8-year-old killed during drive-by shooting in Statesville

Community mourns at vigil for 8-year-old killed during drive-by shooting in Statesville
Community mourns at vigil for 8-year-old killed during drive-by shooting in Statesville(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say 8-year-old Ah’miyahh Howell was just playing in her Statesville yard Monday evening when a car drove past spraying bullets.

Howell was just an innocent bystander when she was fatally shot.

Twenty-four hours after the two tragic shootings that killed Howell, and injured two other children, the community came together to honor the young child.

8-year-old killed, two other children injured in possible drive-by shootings in Statesville

Neighbors, friends and family gathered on Wilson Lee Boulevard Tuesday evening for a vigil to mourn the death of Ah’miyahh Howell.

Balloons were placed, and dozens of people attended.

‘She didn’t get to grow up.’ Young girl killed in possible drive-by shooting in Statesville, N.C.

Howell’s grandmother, Kendalen Howell, told WBTV Monday evening that Ah’miyahh Howell was a smart, sassy little girl who enjoyed the social media app TikTok.

The grandmother also said her granddaughter was supposed to be going swimming before she was shot.

“My granddaughter did not know that she was gonna wake up today and be dead today. She didn’t even know, but she went up on the porch and told my momma that she loved her, and that’s the last thing we seen of her and we dropped her off at my sister’s house,” Kendalen Howell said. “They’re supposed to have been going swimming. She never even got to make it swimming because they took her life before she could go swimming.”

Statesville Police, city leaders pledge change following shooting of three children

Howell was one of three young children shot Monday evening.

Howell and a 7-year-old boy were shot during a possible drive-by shooting along Wilson Lee Boulevard. Howell died and the hospital, and the other child is still being treated for his injuries.

While police were responding to that shooting, officers heard gunfire from a couple of blocks away. A 10-year-old child was shot during a possible drive-by shooting on Newbern Street.

Statesville police say that no arrests have been made, and are pleading with the public to help find the suspected shooters.

“If you saw the murder of this innocent child and injuries to the other innocent children, you must help in solving these cases,” Statesville police said. “If you have evidence or information regarding the shooters, please contact us. We do not believe the children were the intended targets.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Airlines cancel summer flights sighting worker shortages and weather issues.
American Airlines passengers describe ‘really scary’ emergency landing in NC
The winners in the first drawing of the N.C. Vaccine Lottery were announced on Monday, June 28.
Winners of first N.C. vaccination lottery announced
Young girl killed in shooting in Statesville
‘She didn’t get to grow up.’ Young girl killed in possible drive-by shooting in Statesville, N.C.
Serena Evans recounts the experience she had after reporting being raped by a fellow student at...
More women detail reported rape, assault at Myers Park as school leaders remain silent
Heavy police presence in Statesville neighborhood
8-year-old killed, two other children injured in possible drive-by shootings in Statesville

Latest News

Man suspects odometer fraud, bought used car on Facebook
Man suspects odometer fraud after buying used car on Facebook
The Catawba Nation announced it will fast-track the opening of the Catawba Two Kings Casino...
‘Pre-launch’ casino facility with 500 slot machines to open in Kings Mountain, N.C. on July 1
James Giannakos, 47, of Gilbert, was sentenced to 28 months in federal prison on Tuesday.
SC man linked to Proud Boys sentenced to 28 months in prison
WBTV files lawsuit for City of Charlotte records
WBTV files lawsuit for City of Charlotte records