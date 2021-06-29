NC DHHS Flu
Citizens recognized for helping police following traffic accident

Officers also honored for helping victims
Officer Tingen, Mr. Sutton, Mr. Turner, Officer Newton.
Officer Tingen, Mr. Sutton, Mr. Turner, Officer Newton.(City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Two citizens were recently recognized by Kannapolis Police for helping officers following a traffic accident. Aristotle Sutton and John Turner were noted for their quick actions to help two police officers, Donald Newton and Glenn Tingen, at an accident scene.

The incident happened in November. According to police, Turner saw an automobile crash on Rogers Lake Road. The car ended up on its side against a tree. He stopped to call 911, then stayed with the victim until police officers arrived on the scene. He kept the driver calm as she was trapped in the vehicle, and called family members for the victim.

Sutton also saw the crash and stopped to assist as police officers arrived. He helped officers provide support to the victim, who was also trapped inside the car.

Officers Newton and Tingen were also recognized with commendations for their actions that night in reacting to the situation and rendering first aid and support to the victim until she could be freed from the vehicle.

