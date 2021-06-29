A bill requiring the National Anthem continues through the Wisconsin State Legislature

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Proceeding sporting events across the country, the Star Spangled Banner is typically played as tradition but not a requirement. In Wisconsin, a local politician hopes to ensure the song is a part of virtually every sporting event in the state.

State Senator Patrick Testin’s Star Spangled Banner Act would require the singing or playing of the National Anthem ahead of any sporting event held in a venue that received some type of taxpayer money. Places like Lambeau Field, Camp Randall Stadium or Fiserv Forum would all be subject to this rule. So would high school sporting events or sporting events happening in a high school or state college venue.

The language in the bill is broad in trying to collect everything that would fall under the regulation.

Senator Testin is hoping the bill can serve as a guidance for future sporting events.

“Some people are saying this is forced patriotism,” said Senator Testin. “But this bill does not force anyone to participate or for all the athletes to be present for the anthem. It is simply giving people the opportunity to support the country through the playing of the National Anthem, just like people have the chance to protest during the anthem.”

The bill passed through the State Assembly with bi-partisan support, and a hearing is scheduled for the Senate Committee Tuesday.

