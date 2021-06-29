NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

A bill requiring the National Anthem continues through the Wisconsin State Legislature

Hearing scheduled Tuesday lands the bill in front of the Senate Committee.
The Star Spangled Banner
The Star Spangled Banner
By Colton Molesky
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Proceeding sporting events across the country, the Star Spangled Banner is typically played as tradition but not a requirement. In Wisconsin, a local politician hopes to ensure the song is a part of virtually every sporting event in the state.

State Senator Patrick Testin’s Star Spangled Banner Act would require the singing or playing of the National Anthem ahead of any sporting event held in a venue that received some type of taxpayer money. Places like Lambeau Field, Camp Randall Stadium or Fiserv Forum would all be subject to this rule. So would high school sporting events or sporting events happening in a high school or state college venue.

The language in the bill is broad in trying to collect everything that would fall under the regulation.

Senator Testin is hoping the bill can serve as a guidance for future sporting events.

“Some people are saying this is forced patriotism,” said Senator Testin. “But this bill does not force anyone to participate or for all the athletes to be present for the anthem. It is simply giving people the opportunity to support the country through the playing of the National Anthem, just like people have the chance to protest during the anthem.”

The bill passed through the State Assembly with bi-partisan support, and a hearing is scheduled for the Senate Committee Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Airlines cancel summer flights sighting worker shortages and weather issues.
American Airlines passengers describe ‘really scary’ emergency landing in NC
The winners in the first drawing of the N.C. Vaccine Lottery were announced on Monday, June 28.
Winners of first N.C. vaccination lottery announced
Young girl killed in shooting in Statesville
‘She didn’t get to grow up.’ Young girl killed in possible drive-by shooting in Statesville, N.C.
Serena Evans recounts the experience she had after reporting being raped by a fellow student at...
More women detail reported rape, assault at Myers Park as school leaders remain silent
Heavy police presence in Statesville neighborhood
8-year-old killed, two other children injured in possible drive-by shootings in Statesville

Latest News

House to vote on removing Confederate statues from U.S. Capitol
House to vote on removing Confederate statues from U.S. Capitol
The doctor now faces civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct against two former employees,...
North Carolina doctor sued over sexual misconduct
North Carolina bill aims to stop prosecuting 6-year-olds
Mayor Costi Kutteh referred to Monday as the day of "one of the greatest tragedies in our...
Statesville Police, city leaders pledge change following shooting of three children
The City of Charlotte entered into a contract with a consultant to help city council with team...
WBTV files public records lawsuit against City of Charlotte for council surveys