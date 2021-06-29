Another First Alert has been dropped!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We still have a First Alert for Friday, but they have been canceled for both Saturday and Sunday.

This is what we are tracking this week:

Warm and muggy through Thursday

First Alert for Thursday evening/ Friday rain

Rain moves out Saturday morning

Leigh Brock's Tuesday evening forecast (WBTV)

The heat and humidity continue for a few more days.

Highs will be close to 90 degrees through Thursday. Rain chances aren’t zero - but they aren’t very promising either. We have a 20-30 percent chance on any of those days.

A cold front will move in on us for Friday.

Rain seems to be a pretty good bet as early as Thursday evening, but mainly on Friday.

A few thunderstorms are possible.

Because of more cloud cover and likely rain, temperatures will be limited to the mid-80s.

If you’re making long holiday weekend plans, Friday seems like the worst day to get outside.

Things are looking better for the weekend.

We originally had a First Alert for Friday through Sunday.

We have now dropped them for both Saturday and Sunday.

One model takes all of the rain out by sun-up on Saturday morning.

Another keeps showers in the picture into Saturday morning. Either way, it doesn’t look like you will need to cancel your plans. It will be even nicer on Sunday.

Highs will be in the mid-80s both weekend days. Even the humidity should be lower after the front moves through.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

