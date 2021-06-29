9-year-old killed, two other children injured in possible drive-by shootings in Statesville
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three children were shot, and one died, in two separate shootings Monday evening in a Statesville neighborhood, according to police.
Police responded to a shooting just before 7 p.m. on Wilson Lee Boulevard in Statesville. A 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy were found with gunshot wounds suffered from a possible drive-by shooting.
Both were taken to the hospital. The girl died, while the boy is still being treated for his injuries.
Witnesses told police that a white, possible, Mercedes with a person shooting from inside the car.
As officers were investigating, police heard gunshots around 8:30 p.m. on nearby Newbern Avenue. Police say a 10-year-old child was injured in another potential drive-by shooting.
The 10-year-old is expected to be OK.
Witnesses told police a white possible Honda Accord drove by with a subject shooting from inside the car.
WBTV was at the scene and saw an officer in tactical gear.
“We are actively investigating these cases and asking if anyone has information regarding these violent crimes, please contact the Statesville Police Department,” Statesville police said. “If you saw the murder of this innocent child and injuries to the other innocent children, you must help in solving these cases. If you have evidence or information regarding the shooters, please contact us. We do not believe the children were the intended targets.”
One man told WBTV he performed CPR on a child who had been shot.
Police have said if any arrests have been made.
No other information was provided.
