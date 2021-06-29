NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

20 missing children recovered from Atlanta, most suspected as victims of sex trafficking

These missing children were considered to be some of the most at-risk and challenging recovery...
These missing children were considered to be some of the most at-risk and challenging recovery cases in the area, based on indications of high-risk factors(KXII)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - U.S. Marshals recovered 20 missing children from Atlanta in a two-week operation.

The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Danbury Police Department arrested 35-year-old Wayne Marcell and charged him with first-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor after recovering one trafficked and endangered child,

That investigation stemmed from “Operation Not Forgotten 2021,” during which the U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit led a two-week operation in the metro Atlanta area that recovered 20 endangered missing children.

Other participating agencies included the USMS’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force (SERFTF), the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), and Georgia state and local agencies.

“The U.S. Marshals Service in the District of Connecticut would like to commend the hard work and dedication of all the law enforcement professionals involved in this case,” said Lawrence Bobnick, U.S. Marshal for the District of Connecticut. “With its nationwide reach and investigative focus, the USMS appreciates opportunities such as this case to rescue innocent victims from their abductors.”

Of the 20 recovered, 16 of the children were suspected victims of sex trafficking. These missing children were considered to be some of the most at-risk and challenging recovery cases in the area, based on indications of high-risk factors such as victimization of child sex trafficking, child exploitation, sexual abuse, physical abuse, and medical or mental health conditions.

The Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act of 2015 enhanced the U.S. Marshals’ authority to assist federal, state, and local law enforcement with the recovery of missing, endangered, or abducted children, regardless of whether a fugitive or sex offender was involved.

The Marshals established a Missing Child Unit to oversee and manage the implementation of its enhanced authority under the act.

Additional information about the U.S. Marshals Service can be found at http://www.usmarshals.gov.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Airlines cancel summer flights sighting worker shortages and weather issues.
American Airlines passengers describe ‘really scary’ emergency landing in NC
The winners in the first drawing of the N.C. Vaccine Lottery were announced on Monday, June 28.
Winners of first N.C. vaccination lottery announced
Young girl killed in shooting in Statesville
‘She didn’t get to grow up.’ Young girl killed in possible drive-by shooting in Statesville, N.C.
Serena Evans recounts the experience she had after reporting being raped by a fellow student at...
More women detail reported rape, assault at Myers Park as school leaders remain silent
Heavy police presence in Statesville neighborhood
8-year-old killed, two other children injured in possible drive-by shootings in Statesville

Latest News

The Star Spangled Banner
A bill requiring the National Anthem continues through the Wisconsin State Legislature
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium in place
safds
Florida officials seek federal help with building collapse, death toll at 12
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
House GOP leaders won’t support probe of Jan. 6 Capitol riot
The protesters marched from the TCBY on Selwyn Avenue to Myers Park High School.
Myers Park High School students hold protest after claims of school, district mishandling reports of sexual assault and rape