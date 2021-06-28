Tropical Storm Danny develops off South Carolina coast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A named Tropical Storm has formed off the coast of South Carolina.

At around 3 p.m. Monday, Tropical Storm Danny strengthened with maximum sustained winds around 40 mph.

The storm is located 60 miles east-southeast of Beaufort, S.C. and about 45 miles south-southeast of Charleston, S.C.

The storm is moving northwest at 16 mph.

The Tropical Storm won’t impact the WBTV viewing area directly, but heavy rain will move across coastal SC and Georgia.

Tropical Storm Danny heads through SC tonight (south of the WBTV viewing area)

Hot temperatures this week

First Alert for rain and t-storms July 4th weekend

As of the latest National Hurricane Center update, the disturbance off the SC coast has been upgraded to a Tropical Storm. It is headed toward the Charleston area later this evening. The storm should bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the SC coast. Then it will move inland and bring heavy rain to SC tonight and Georgia tomorrow.

Parts of the South Carolina coast are under a tropical storm warning, which stretches from Edisto Beach, South Carolina, northeastward to South Santee River.

It will never move right through the WBTV viewing area. The moist atmosphere could allow for a few thunderstorms. The best chance would be in the mountains.

Our bigger concern for the first half of the week will be for temperatures in the 90s and high humidity. Just a few afternoon thunderstorms are possible Monday through Thursday.

There is a First Alert for possible rain and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday. The number of thunderstorms possible on Sunday will depend on how quickly the system moves out. A cold front will combine with the remnants of the tropical depression and cause this rain chance.

Low rain chances through midweek. Then there's a First Alert for the July 4th weekend. Showers and thunderstorms could stand in the way of your holiday plans at times. pic.twitter.com/Zl2UFvVS6B — Leigh Brock (@LeighBrock2) June 28, 2021

If you have any 4th of July plans, this is to let you know you’ll want to keep the free WBTV First Alert Weather app handy. A back up plan for your festivities isn’t a bad idea either.

We’ll keep you posted on the latest as we track the holiday rain chance all week.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

