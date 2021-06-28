NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Tropical Depression Four has formed

By Leigh Brock
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The new tropical depression won’t impact the WBTV viewing area directly, but heavy rain will move across coastal SC and Georgia.

  • Tropical Depression Four headed for the SC coast
  • First Alert for possible rain Friday through the holiday weekend
  • Highs in the low 90s all week

As of the latest National Hurricane Center update, the disturbance off the SC coast has been upgraded to a depression. It is headed toward the Charleston area later this evening. The storm should bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the SC coast. Then it will move inland and bring heavy rain to SC tonight and Georgia tomorrow.

It will never move right through the WBTV viewing area. The moist atmosphere could allow for a few thunderstorms. The best chance would be in the mountains.

Our bigger concern for the first half of the week will be for temperatures in the 90s and high humidity. Just a few afternoon thunderstorms are possible Monday through Thursday.

There is a First Alert for possible rain and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday. The number of thunderstorms possible on Sunday will depend on how quickly the system moves out. A cold front will combine with the remnants of the tropical depression and cause this rain chance.

If you have any 4th of July plans, this is to let you know you’ll want to keep the free WBTV First Alert Weather app handy. A back up plan for your festivities isn’t a bad idea either.

We’ll keep you posted on the latest as we track the holiday rain chance all week.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Jerome Grant
Missing man’s body recovered after days-long search on Lake Norman
Trooper: Child dies after car struck head-on by car racing in Gaston County
Trooper: Child dies after car struck head-on by car racing in Gaston County
Ricky Lynn McClellan
Police: Man spotted behind mall dumpster with child suspected of victimizing children since 80s
The winners in the first drawing of the N.C. Vaccine Lottery were announced on Monday, June 28.
Winners of first N.C. vaccination lottery announced
N.C. mother convicted 11 years after baby found dead in container
N.C. mother convicted 11 years after baby found dead in container

Latest News

Our bigger concern for the first half of the week will be for temperatures in the 90s and high...
Tropical Depression Four has formed
Organized periods of rainfall will become more likely Friday and Saturday, possibly through...
Heat and humidity back in full force
WBTV Monday morning weather forecast
WBTV Monday morning weather forecast: Heat and humidity back in full force!
First Alert: Rain, storms to threaten Fourth of July plans
First Alert: Rain, storms to threaten Fourth of July plans