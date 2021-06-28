NC DHHS Flu
They’re married! John Carter and wife Jacqueline tie the knot in Charlotte

In a small, intimate ceremony, Carter married ‘wonderful bride and soulmate, Jackie.’
By Matthew Chandler
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In a small, intimate ceremony, John Carter, co-anchor of WBTV News This Morning, married “soulmate” Jackie Blair in Charlotte.

Carter made the announcement and shared details of the couple’s special day on social media Friday. In the Facebook post, Carter introduced his followers to his wife calling it a “moment of personal privilege.”

“As you may or may not know, I’ve taken a bit of time off recently... for a good reason, I got married!” Carter wrote. “This is my wonderful bride and soulmate, Jackie Blair!”

Jackie’s three children, their significant others, and John’s son and daughter-in-law were in attendance. A long-time friend from Morganton, Rev. Fred Schuszler, performed the ceremony at The Moorehead Inn off East Morehead Street.

The wedding was captured by Latasha Ross/Doux Amour Photography. Here are just some of the many photos from their special day:

The couple spent time in Hilton Head for their honeymoon before returning to the Queen City.

The entire WBTV family hopes the best for these newlyweds!

