Rowan-Salisbury Schools to host graduation ceremony for Class of 2020

(Source: Pexels)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Salisbury School System (RSS) will host an in-person graduation ceremony for all Class of 2020 alumni whose traditional graduation ceremonies were modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was very important to us to honor the hard work and resilience of the Class of 2020,” said RSS Superintendent Dr. Tony B. Watlington, Sr. “These students missed out on so many opportunities and experiences during their senior year. While we can’t go back in time, we can make sure that our Class of 2020 alumni have the opportunity to celebrate their academic achievements in person.”

The ceremony will be held on Saturday, July 24, at 8 a.m. at West Rowan High School in the stadium. Class of 2020 alumni can click here to register to participate.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

