Rowan County Commissioner charged with driving while impaired

Rodney Craig Pierce charged on Sunday night
Rodney Craig Pierce, 65, was charged with driving while impaired.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A longtime Rowan County Commissioner was charged with driving while impaired by a Salisbury Police officer on Sunday night.

According to the police report, an officer responded to a call about a reckless driver on E. Innes Street at approximately 7:23 pm. Rowan County Commissioner Craig Pierce was alleged to have been driving at an estimated 50 miles an hour in a 35 mile an hour zone, “split” two lanes of traffic, had “red, glassy eyes,” and the “odor of an alcoholic beverage.”

The officer said in his report that Pierce, 65, admitted drinking, could not complete roadside test, and was described as “belligerent.”

A breath alcohol test administered by the police officer showed a level of .26.

The arrest warrant states that Pierce “unlawfully and willfully did operate a motor vehicle in a street or highway while subject to an impairing substance.”

Pierce was released to the custody of another individual on a written promise to appear in court.

