Police: Man arrested in east Charlotte homicide investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police arrested a man in the homicide of a person in east Charlotte.

Azbel Cruz Castro, 24, has been charged in the murder of Emmanuel Hagos Gebru on June 27.

Police identified Castro as a suspect and issued a murder warrant for his arrest.

Castro was found and taken in custody through a collaborative effort between the CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT), Canine Unit, Aviation Unit, Real Time Crime Center (RTCC), Westover Division, United States Secret Service and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Castro has been charged with murder.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to East Independence Boulevard shortly after 2:20 a.m. Sunday, June 27.

When they arrived, they found 31-year-old Gebru with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital by MEDIC, but later died.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS, or leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.