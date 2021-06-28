NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

NHC Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Ashley High School student

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office reported a missing teen Monday morning.

Jeffrey Blanco, 16, was last seen at 6728 Old Brick Road in Wilmington on Sunday. He was seen wearing a tan shirt, blue khaki shorts and barefoot.

An Ashley High School student, Blanco is 5′8′' and 130 pounds with long, brown, curly hair. According to law enforcement, Blanco has brown eyes and an average build.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 798-4200.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Jerome Grant
Missing man’s body recovered after days-long search on Lake Norman
Trooper: Child dies after car struck head-on by car racing in Gaston County
Trooper: Child dies after car struck head-on by car racing in Gaston County
Ricky Lynn McClellan
Police: Man spotted behind mall dumpster with child suspected of victimizing children since 80s
N.C. mother convicted 11 years after baby found dead in container
N.C. mother convicted 11 years after baby found dead in container
Police looking for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run of 13-year-old in northeast Charlotte
Police looking for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run of 13-year-old in northeast Charlotte

Latest News

Winners of first N.C. vaccine lottery being announced
It’s estimated that $26,750 was taken.
Winners of first N.C. vaccination lottery to be announced today
Winners of first vaccine lottery to be announced
Winners of first N.C. vaccine lottery to be announced
Gajula is one of the 11 students going to the finals.
Union Co. student advances to finals for Scripps National Spelling Bee
Local student makes it to the finals at Scripps National Spelling Bee
Local student makes it to the finals at Scripps National Spelling Bee