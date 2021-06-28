NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘A Kid Again,’ Carowinds partner to give children with life-threatening conditions some thrills

‘A Kid Again,’ Carowinds partner to give children with life-threatening conditions some thrills
‘A Kid Again,’ Carowinds partner to give children with life-threatening conditions some thrills(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBTV) - A local organization is working to give local children with life-threatening conditions some thrills.

The organization called “A Kid Again” partnered with Carowinds Sunday to give nearly 800 people a special day at the park.

Children participated in games and had a picnic lunch at The Grove.

Families were able to leave their worries at the front gate, have fun and make special memories together.

“To be able to do something that involves the whole family, and to get everyone’s mind off the rough times, it really helps the whole family to get through really hard times,” said Beth York, a mother of one of the children.

“A Kid Again” says it costs on average between $400,000 and $600,000 a year to raise a child battling a life-threatening condition. Sunday’s event was free for all of the families to alleviate some of their financial stressors.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Lynn McClellan
Police: Man spotted behind mall dumpster with child suspected of victimizing children since 80s
Eric Jerome Grant
Missing man’s body recovered after days-long search on Lake Norman
N.C. mother convicted 11 years after baby found dead in container
N.C. mother convicted 11 years after baby found dead in container
Alicia Thrower and Kneelen Stockdale
Teen, two adults charged in homicide in south Charlotte hotel room
It’s estimated that $26,750 was taken.
Winners of first N.C. vaccination lottery to be announced Monday

Latest News

Dozens in Charlotte get vaccinated for chance to win American Airlines tickets
Dozens in Charlotte get vaccinated for chance to win American Airlines tickets
Gov. Roy Cooper in Elizabeth City on Sunday.
Gov. Roy Cooper meets with demonstrators in Elizabeth City
‘Goat Yoga’ used on Sunday to help those suffering from PTSD
Local ‘Goat Yoga’ used on Sunday to help those suffering from PTSD
‘Goat Yoga’ used on Sunday to help those suffering from PTSD
‘Goat Yoga’ used on Sunday to help those suffering from PTSD