‘A Kid Again,’ Carowinds partner to give children with life-threatening conditions some thrills

(WBTV) - A local organization is working to give local children with life-threatening conditions some thrills.

The organization called “A Kid Again” partnered with Carowinds Sunday to give nearly 800 people a special day at the park.

Children participated in games and had a picnic lunch at The Grove.

Families were able to leave their worries at the front gate, have fun and make special memories together.

“To be able to do something that involves the whole family, and to get everyone’s mind off the rough times, it really helps the whole family to get through really hard times,” said Beth York, a mother of one of the children.

“A Kid Again” says it costs on average between $400,000 and $600,000 a year to raise a child battling a life-threatening condition. Sunday’s event was free for all of the families to alleviate some of their financial stressors.

