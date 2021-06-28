NC DHHS Flu
Juul to pay $40M in N. Carolina teen vaping suit settlement

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Electronic cigarette giant Juul Labs Inc. will pay $40 million to North Carolina and take more action to prevent underage use and sales.

That’s according to a landmark legal settlement announced on Monday after years of accusations that the company had fueled an explosion in teen vaping.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein had accused Juul of unfair and deceptive marketing practices targeting young people to use it vaping products, which delivers addictive nicotine.

Juul promises not to advertise to anyone under 21 in North Carolina and says it will put restrictions in place for sales both online and at brick-and-mortal retailers.

