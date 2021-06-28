Humane Society of Charlotte receives 20 dogs from Texas, several rescued from cruelty case

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Humane Society of Charlotte brought in 20 dogs, several of which were rescued from an animal cruelty case investigation, from Killeen, Texas.

Twelve of those dogs have been made available for adoption at the Charlotte shelter, with others to soon follow.

“These pups will need patient and loving adopters who can teach them all about how great life as a dog can be,” the Charlotte shelter said.

Each dog has been made available for adoption after receiving a medical assessment, a behavioral assessment and any medical treatments needed.

To adopt from HSC, visit humanecharlotte.org/adoption and request an Adoption Appointment for the animal(s) you’d like to meet.

