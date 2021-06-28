High school football summer workouts in South Carolina back to “normal”

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - At this point last summer, we were all in the midst of a pandemic and there were big questions on whether there would even be a high school football season. But what difference a year makes.

“Last year at this time, we could only have 8 kids on the field at a time,” said Catawba Ridge head coach Zac Lendyak. “Practicing 8 kids at a time, they only saw a quarter of their team mates until the first day of training camp.”

Along with the just 8 kids on a practice field at a time, everyone had to wear their mask, footballs were not being thrown around as it was mostly conditioning work.

A year later, there are no COVID restrictions when it comes to on field work or when players are in the weight room.

And once again, June and July traditions of 7 on 7s with neighboring schools is back in full effect at high school stadiums all around the Palmetto State.

“To be sitting there and be thinking we’re on the way back to somewhat normalcy and opening up the season in August full go is just exciting,” said coach.

Even though things are turning in the right direction, there are still reminders that COVID is still very much apart of our lives.

This past weekend, the NC State baseball team was disqualified from the College World Series due to a rise in positive COVID cases on the team. So while restrictions have been lessened, there is still a lot of caution.

“One of the biggest things we try to do is not let them be around each other longer than 15 to 20 minutes,” said coach. “We keep them in groups and try to keep track of them as we’ll film practice to make sure we know who was around who. The simple things of if you are not feeling good, stay at home. So we’re trying to be as cautious as possible while getting them ready for the Friday night lights.”

So no one is dropping their guard when it comes to COVID, but it is just nice to be able to take a breath and have football be in the fore front of their summer workouts.

“I think last year was just so stressful all the time,” said Lendyak. “Just always worried about ‘am I going to get sick, is someone else going to get sick?’ It was just mentally draining. They seem more relaxed. They seem happier. They’re getting more around their friends. The camaraderie is just so much better this year.”

That could be scary for opponents of the Copperheads this season.

Last year under the stress of a pandemic, Catawba Ridge made it to the 4A Upper State Championship game in just their 2nd year of existence.

Expectations are high once again and they will have to deal with them. It’s just good to be dealing with them without COVID restrictions and hopefully, it will stay that way for the rest of 2021 and beyond.

