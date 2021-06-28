Heat and humidity back in full force

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A weak tropical disturbance over the western Atlantic will drift ashore in coastal Georgia late today. While this storm system may strengthen into a tropical depression, or possibility of a tropical storm, the bigger story for the Carolinas will simply be the rich moisture that this system will transport into our part of the country.

It will likely loiter off to the south of the Carolinas for several days before it gets picked up by an approaching front at the end of the week and carried our way.

High heat and tropical humidity back this week

Rain chances remain on low side – for now

First Alert: Rain risk high going into the holiday weekend

As a result, organized periods of rainfall will become more likely Friday and Saturday, possibly through Sunday as well, although there is more uncertainty at this point with respect to Sunday.

High temperatures will start out near normal for late June - early July around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area before backing off late at the start of the holiday weekend. More clouds & a higher rain risk will push values down into the 80s (still sticky tho). #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/0H7Gc8M7tb — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) June 28, 2021

So, at this point, I am not prepared to say fireworks displays on Sunday are in jeopardy just yet. We’ll just have to see how this incoming front unfolds. We will need to continue fine-tuning this forecast during the week, so stay tuned and check back often.

Until then late-June/July heat and humidity will envelop us for most of the week with only scattered daytime and evening showers and thundershowers through Thursday.

High temperatures will generally flirt with 90° around Charlotte through Thursday – with the heat index pushing the middle 90s for a few hours each afternoon – before afternoon readings back off to the 80s Friday and over the holiday weekend – due to more cloud cover and higher rain chances.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

