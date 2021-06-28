NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Founder of ACCESS of Wilmington resigns from board after controversial Facebook post

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A UNCW professor facing scrutiny for a controversial Facebook post has resigned from the ACCESS of Wilmington’s Board of Directors.

The organization announced on Monday that founder and chair emeritus, Dan Johnson, has voluntarily resigned from its board.

Johnson, an associate professor at UNCW where he teaches recreation therapy, posted “Blow Up Republicans” on his Facebook page on May 17. Campus Reform published screenshots of the post, which has since been deleted.

“ACCESS of Wilmington is dedicated to inclusion and, as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is unaffiliated with any politics,” the group stated in a news release announcing Johnson’s resignation. “Our bylaws expressly provide that ACCESS of Wilmington shall take no position on matters of governmental policy other than those relevant to its purposes.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Jerome Grant
Missing man’s body recovered after days-long search on Lake Norman
The winners in the first drawing of the N.C. Vaccine Lottery were announced on Monday, June 28.
Winners of first N.C. vaccination lottery announced
Trooper: Child dies after car struck head-on by car racing in Gaston County
Trooper: Child dies after car struck head-on by car racing in Gaston County
Ricky Lynn McClellan
Police: Man spotted behind mall dumpster with child suspected of victimizing children since 80s
N.C. mother convicted 11 years after baby found dead in container
N.C. mother convicted 11 years after baby found dead in container

Latest News

Heavy police presence in Statesville neighborhood
9-year-old killed, two other children injured in possible drive-by shootings in Statesville
Wilmington student wins $125,000 for college in NC vaccine lottery
‘A big weight off our shoulders’: Wilmington student on winning vaccine lottery
Tropical Storm Danny forms off South Carolina coast
Tropical Storm Danny makes South Carolina coastal landfall
Faye Marie Swetlik disappeared while playing in the front yard of her Cayce home on Feb. 10,...
New information related to kidnapping, murder of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik to be released
Future of Northlake Mall uncertain
Future of Northlake Mall uncertain