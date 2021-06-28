NC DHHS Flu
First Alert: Rain, storms threaten Fourth of July plans

By Eric Thomas
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A weak tropical disturbance over the western Atlantic will move into the southeastern United States on Monday. 

While this storm system may strengthen into a Tropical Depression, or possibility of a Tropical Storm, the bigger story for the Carolinas will simply be the rich moisture that this system will transport into our part of the country. 

Eric Thomas Sunday evening forecast
Eric Thomas Sunday evening forecast(WBTV)

It will likely loiter off to the south of the Carolinas for several days before it is picked up by an approaching front at the end of the week and carried our way.

As a result, organized periods of rainfall will become more likely Friday and Saturday, possibly through Sunday as well, although there is more uncertainty at this point with respect to Sunday. 

So at this point, I am not prepared to say fireworks displays on Sunday are in jeopardy just yet.  We will need to continue fine-tuning this forecast during the week.

Until then, late June/July heat and humidity will envelope us for most of the week with only scattered daytime and evening showers and thundershowers.

Meteorologist Eric Thomas

