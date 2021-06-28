Early bird or night owl? How your sleep schedule impacts your personality traits

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - New research has found early risers and night owls have specific personality traits.

Researchers at the University of Warwick had people answer questions about their sleep schedules and personalities.

Then, somebody close to them assessed their personality as well.

The study found that people who to bed earlier and wake up earlier tend to have more self-discipline, they’re more agreeable, and they’re less likely to seek out excitement.

Researchers aren’t sure yet if somebody’s personality affects their sleep schedule, or if their sleeping habits create these personality traits.

The authors say this is important because it could mean somebody could change their personality by changing their sleep schedule.

Specifically, they’re interested in self-control and how your sleep could affect it, or vice versa.

They’ll be doing more research on how that would work and whether it would be a permanent change.

