Dozens in Charlotte get vaccinated for chance to win American Airlines tickets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dozens of people are getting the chance to travel because they got their COVID-19 vaccination at the Summerstock Charlotte Festival at Camp Greene Park on Sunday.

Anyone who got vaccinated on-site was entered into a drawing to win two roundtrip tickets to any destination American Airlines flies.

The vaccination clinic ended at 4 p.m.

If you’ve already been vaccinated, all you had to do was show your vaccination card to get entered into the drawing.

“American Airlines is proud to play a role in this effort by Mecklenburg County to boost vaccination rates in Charlotte, where American has its second-largest hub,” said Nate Gatten, Senior Vice President of Global Government Affairs for American Airlines. “We know vaccines are key to beating COVID-19 and getting back to activities like visiting loved ones and traveling for leisure and business. Our team welcomes the opportunity to contribute to the great work happening at the local and federal level to defeat the pandemic.”

Mecklenburg County public health also gave out $25 dollar gift cards for anyone 18 or older who got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We appreciate the continued support from the community and partners like Summerstock and American Airlines, in helping to keep the importance of getting vaccinated at the forefront of conversation in the County,” said Public Health Director Gibbie Harris. “We continued to be encouraged by our vaccination rates, but we still have work to do to reach our goal of vaccinating our community.”

