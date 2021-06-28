City of Salisbury says please stop stealing flowering plants from popular park

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The beauty of a popular local park is being marred by thieves. Someone keeps stealing flowering plants from Hurley Park in Salisbury. It’s a popular place for prom and wedding pictures, but city officials say it won’t be that way for long unless people stop taking the plants.

Showing a sense of humor, the City made a social media post to say that the theft of plants at Hurley Park is a “growing concern,” but they aren’t joking when they say they are taking steps to stop it.

Popular and picturesque, Hurley Park in Salisbury is an 18 acre home to the birds, the bees, a welcoming place for a casual walk, and was described today by Paul Faulkner of Maryland as being a place of serenity.

“Serenity, it’s just very very beautifully maintained, beautifully maintained, and like I said, the serenity, just a nice little walk,” Faulkner said.

But there’s trouble in this paradise.

“We have a lot of issues with people taking our recently planted plants, or annuals, or replacements that we planted,” said Sarina Dellinger, Assistant Public Garden Manager with the City of Salisbury.

Some folks like the plants so much, they take them, right out of the ground. Hurley Park’s Sarina Dellinger says that needs to stop.

“We’re encouraging people not to do that,” Dellinger said. “I know they’re pretty and they’re nice because they are blooming, but as we are publicly funded so we have a limited amount of funds to work with so it’s really hard to replace those when they are taken.”

Faulkner and his wife live near Baltimore but were visiting Salisbury on Monday before heading west to Asheville.

“My wife saw the park and she said let’s go take a walk, we were very pleased,” Faulkner said.

Were they surprised to learn that people have been stealing the beauty that surround them?

“No, because there’s a lot of unusual plants in here, if it’s not being supervised it’s going happen and that’s sad, just plain sad, what you’re doing is coming in here and running a wonderful asset that you have here in this town,” Faulkner added.

The city is increasing security here and there are some well hidden trail cameras along with a sign warning of increased visits by police. They hope that may be enough to deter the thefts.

