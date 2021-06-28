NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Child bitten by shark in Ocean Isle Beach recovering, vacationers more aware of surroundings

By Dru Loman
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - David Weaver, like many vacationers, is shocked to hear about a young girl bitten by a shark at Ocean Isle Beach.

“I feel like it’s more or less a fluke,” said Weaver. “I haven’t heard of this type of thing very often, especially down here.”

The seven-year-old girl was swimming in shallow water, before a small shark bit her leg.

“It was really more puncture wounds than tears,” said Debbie Smith, mayor of Ocean Isle Beach.

Shark bites are rare. According to the International Shark Attack File, there were 57 unprovoked shark bites worldwide last year.

“You should always be cautious when we’re in the water, but sharks are not man’s predators,” said Smith. “So, it probably thought the child’s leg looked like a shiny little fish.”

The young girl was released Sunday shortly after sustaining the injury, and vacationers were very happy to hear the good news.

“It’s very frightening, very frightening for her,” said LaVerne Myers, who is vacationing at Ocean Isle Beach. “But, I’m tickled to death to know that she’s okay.”

Most beach goers say the situation has left them more aware, but it won’t keep them out of the water.

“Obviously going to keep cognizant of what I see in the water, but it’s not gonna keep me from going in the water,” said Weaver.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Jerome Grant
Missing man’s body recovered after days-long search on Lake Norman
The winners in the first drawing of the N.C. Vaccine Lottery were announced on Monday, June 28.
Winners of first N.C. vaccination lottery announced
Trooper: Child dies after car struck head-on by car racing in Gaston County
Trooper: Child dies after car struck head-on by car racing in Gaston County
Ricky Lynn McClellan
Police: Man spotted behind mall dumpster with child suspected of victimizing children since 80s
N.C. mother convicted 11 years after baby found dead in container
N.C. mother convicted 11 years after baby found dead in container

Latest News

Faye Marie Swetlik disappeared while playing in the front yard of her Cayce home on Feb. 10,...
New information related to kidnapping, murder of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik to be released
During a council meeting Monday night, Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones explains how the...
Charlotte confirms hefty price tag for Transformational Mobility Network, withholds other important financial information
Transit project comes with higher price tag
Transit project comes with higher price tag
First Alert Weather: Tropical Storm weakens to Tropical Depression Danny
First Alert Weather: Tropical Storm weakens to Tropical Depression Danny
Tensions as Charlotte City Council considers election dates
Tensions as Charlotte City Council considers election dates