NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

12 ft, nearly 1,000 lb great white pinged in Pamlico Sound Monday

great white shark
great white shark
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A nearly 1,000 lb great white shark was hanging out along the Eastern Carolina coast Monday morning.

According to Ocearch, “Ironbound” measures at about 12 ft. 4 in. long and 998 lbs. The great white’s tracker pinged “Ironbound” in the Pamlico Sound near the mouth of the Neuse River at about 7:30 a.m. Monday.

At about 11 a.m. “Ironbound” had made his way out past the Cape Hatteras coastline.

The Florida Museum of Natural History – University of Florida says there are steps swimmer cans take to be extra cautious even when the risk is low for sharks. If you swim experts recommend, swimming with a buddy, stay close to shore, don’t go in the water at dawn or dusk, and avoid swimming if you see fish or seals around.

Sunday, a 7-year-old girl was bitten by a shark in Ocean Isle according to the town’s mayor. You can read more details regarding that story here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Jerome Grant
Missing man’s body recovered after days-long search on Lake Norman
Trooper: Child dies after car struck head-on by car racing in Gaston County
Trooper: Child dies after car struck head-on by car racing in Gaston County
Ricky Lynn McClellan
Police: Man spotted behind mall dumpster with child suspected of victimizing children since 80s
The winners in the first drawing of the N.C. Vaccine Lottery were announced on Monday, June 28.
Winners of first N.C. vaccination lottery announced
N.C. mother convicted 11 years after baby found dead in container
N.C. mother convicted 11 years after baby found dead in container

Latest News

Data shows support for an educational component as part of a revitalization effort
Barber-Scotia College, City of Concord share Community Survey results
American Airlines cancel summer flights sighting worker shortages and weather issues.
American Airlines passengers describe ‘really scary’ emergency landing in NC
Hurley Park is a popular spot with 46 gardens on 18 acres in Salisbury.
City of Salisbury says please stop stealing flowering plants from popular park
Monday, June 28 6 a.m.
Monday, June 28 6 a.m.