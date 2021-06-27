NC DHHS Flu
Trooper: Child dies after car struck head-on by car racing in Gaston County

(WBTV File)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 6-year-old child died hours after their car was struck head-on by a car that lost control while racing in Gaston County Saturday night.

N.C. Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. on U.S. 74 near Sparrow Springs Road.

Troopers said two cars were racing, traveling between 90 and 100 mph, when one of the cars lost control, crashed through the median and hit a car traveling the opposite direction head-on.

The child was taken to the hospital where he died around 4 a.m. Sunday.

The father of the child was treated at the hospital for his injuries.

Troopers said the driver of the speeding car involved in the wreck was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the other racing car stayed at the scene.

Troopers said charges are pending.

No other information was provided.

