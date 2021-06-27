Temperatures climb even more

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We will be in the upper 80s to low 90s all week!

Muggy Sunday

Afternoon thunderstorms possible each day this week

Better rain chance toward week’s end

Today will be a lot like yesterday; highs will reach the upper 80s. It will be humid, and there’s a 30 percent chance for afternoon thunderstorms.

Dew point scale (First Alert Weather)

We’ll do that again on Monday. We may even hit 90 degrees tomorrow.

Tuesday through Thursday will be partly cloudy each day. Highs will be close to 90 degrees with a chance for pop up afternoon t-storms.

The better chance for rain will arrive on Friday and Saturday. It doesn’t appear to be a wash-out but there’s a 40 percent chance for rain. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Rainfall over the next seven days (First Alert Weather)

Lows every night will hover close to 70 percent. That’s how you know the humidity will be high - when the temperatures don’t drop out of the 70s at night.

Make it a great Sunday!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

