Suspect killed after crashing stolen truck, shooting 2 bystanders

By WBZ Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 3:59 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WINTHROP, Mass. (WBZ) - Police in Massachusetts say a man crashed a stolen truck into a house then shot and killed two people he encountered nearby. Responding officers fatally shot the suspect.

Officers responded Saturday afternoon to a report of a large truck crashing into a home in Winthrop, Massachusetts. Investigators say the suspect then got out of the truck with a gun and fatally shot two bystanders, a man and a woman.

“He came flying down Shirley Street, and it’s a very thin street. He was on the other side of the street. So, when he hit this house, I don’t even think he ever touched the brakes,” one witness said.

Police are trying to figure out if the male victim, who was reportedly a retired state trooper, was trying to stop the suspect.

“I heard the ‘boom, boom, boom, boom.’… The first thing I saw was the body in the middle of the street, so I ran down and got down behind the car because the shots are still going. You can see the smoke from the gun. The girl was in the middle of the street on her stomach, not moving, and I walked over to her and asked if she was OK, trying to like… but she didn’t move,” the same witness said.

Officers arriving on the scene shot the suspect, who was taken to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead due to his injuries. The officer who shot the suspect was also taken to a hospital for evaluation but was not seriously hurt.

Neither the suspect’s name nor those of the victims have been released to the public.

Police say the truck had been stolen from Rapid Flow Inc., a sewer and drain cleaning company.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

