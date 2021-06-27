Summer Art Camp in creates pieces for new Spencer Administrative Complex

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - Artwork created by local students will be used in the new Town of Spencer Administrative, Community, and Police Complex.

According to coordinator Sherry Mason Brown, the mission of the Summer Art Camp is to provide local students the opportunity to create artwork which will be displayed in highly visible places.

“Using the Fresh Artists program, Silly City, they will interpret local architectural gems, houses and neighborhood landmarks in an artful, wacky manner - no rulers allowed,” Brown told WBTV. “They will also create “chip art” portraits of the Mayor and Town Board members, as well as fresh fruit and vegetable mosaics for the break room.”

The artwork, as well as the placement, will be coordinated with the Design team working with the Town of Spencer on the interior furnishings for the building.

“The artwork created by local students will demonstrate how the Town of Spencer values children in the community,” Brown added. “The students and their parents will be honored guests at the grand opening of the new facility.”

The camp was associated with Fresh Artists, a Philadelphia-based organization that has worked with local schools on art projects.

Participants in the camp included 15 middle and high school students from North Rowan area. The camp was held from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm last week at Mary Mae’s, 310 Salisbury Ave., in Spencer.

Volunteers included a food brigade, cheering squad, and facilitators. Gary Flye and Leigh Ann Alexander were event sponsors. Mary Mae’s Merchantile, the NC Museum of Dolls, Toys & Miniatures, the Robert L. Mauldin Charitable Trust, and Thrivent were activity sponsors.

Friends of Fresh Artists, included John L. Pierce & Associates, Center for Faith & the Arts, Jack Fetner Associates, Indoff, and Patterson Pope.

