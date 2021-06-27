NC DHHS Flu
SC deputy fired for taunting noise opponent with his loud truck

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) - A deputy in South Carolina has been fired after he intentionally drove his loud truck past the home of a man who asked county officials for a noise ordinance.

Beaufort County deputy Christopher Capps told an internal investigator he was wrong to taunt the man with his truck with 38-inch tires.

In disciplinary documents obtained by The Island Packet of Hilton Head, Capps told an internal investigator he was wrong and should be held to a higher standard as a deputy.

After Capps drove by his home, the man chased the deputy and his truck for more than 6 miles before they were both pulled over by other officers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

N.C. mother convicted 11 years after baby found dead in container
'A Kid Again,' Carowinds partner to give children with life-threatening conditions some thrills
Dozens in Charlotte get vaccinated for chance to win American Airlines tickets
A moment 80 years in the making. A WWII veteran finally gets his high school diploma
