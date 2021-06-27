Salisbury firefighter hurt while battling a fire Saturday night

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury firefighter was burned while battling a fire on Old Concord Road Saturday night.

According to the Salisbury Fire Department’s Twitter page, firefighters responded to 1402 Old Concord Road. They say the structure on fire was an office-type building that was under renovation.

Firefighters say no one was inside, so no one was hurt or displaced. However, a Salisbury Firefighter was taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center for burns.

Firefighters say the Loss Prevention Division and Arson Task Force is investigating the cause of the fire.

Structure fire 1402 Old Concord Rd, working fire on arrival. Crews have water on the fire and a knockdown. Overhaul and extinguishing hot spots continue. pic.twitter.com/InLMzVo5N5 — Salisbury NC Fire (@SalisburyNCFire) June 27, 2021

