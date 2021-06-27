NC DHHS Flu
Salisbury firefighter hurt while battling a fire Saturday night

The Salisbury Fire Department responded to a fire on Old Concord Road Saturday night.
The Salisbury Fire Department responded to a fire on Old Concord Road Saturday night.(Salisbury Fire/Twitter)
By Kristi O'Connor
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 3:36 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury firefighter was burned while battling a fire on Old Concord Road Saturday night.

According to the Salisbury Fire Department’s Twitter page, firefighters responded to 1402 Old Concord Road. They say the structure on fire was an office-type building that was under renovation.

Firefighters say no one was inside, so no one was hurt or displaced. However, a Salisbury Firefighter was taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center for burns.

Firefighters say the Loss Prevention Division and Arson Task Force is investigating the cause of the fire.

