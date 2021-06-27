NC DHHS Flu
Police searching for man accused of armed robbery at Gastonia arcade

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police are searching for the man accused of robbing the Area 51 video arcade last night with a gun.

Officers responded to an armed robbery around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26 at 3935 East Franklin Blvd., Gastonia. The suspect shot a gun inside the business, but no one was injured.

He fled on foot and was not found.

Anyone who witnessed the crime or can identify the suspect in the photo above should call Gastonia Police at 704-866-602.

