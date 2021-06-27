Police: One dead in shooting off East Independence Boulevard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person is dead following an early morning homicide in southeast Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to the 5300 block of East Independence Boulevard shortly after 2:20 a.m. Sunday, June 27.

When they arrived, they found Emmanuel Hagos Gebru, 31, with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital by MEDIC, but later died.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS, or leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

