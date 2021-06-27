NC DHHS Flu
Police looking for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run of 13-year-old in northeast Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 13-year-old was fatally struck by a car early Sunday morning in northeast Charlotte.

Now, police are searching for the driver who left the scene.

Police say a driver in a 2016 or 2017 Chevrolet Equinox hit the teenager just north of The Plaza on East W.T. Harris Boulevard, and then took off.

Kevin Gaviel Osorto, just over a month from his 14th birthday, died at the scene, according to police.

Investigators say preliminary investigations show that the teen was walking along the right shoulder of the southbound side of East WT Harris Boulevard when he was struck by the car.

Debris from the collision helped officers identify the car as a 2016 or 2017 Chevrolet Equinox.

Police release a stock image of the car they are searching for, a Chevrolet Equinox, even though the car’s color is not yet known. Officers say the front right headlight will be damaged.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspected vehicle or its driver is asked to contact police at 704-432-2169, extension 5.  The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

