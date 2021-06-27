Pilot not injured after crop-dusting helicopter hits power lines, crashes in Union County

WAXHAW, N.C. (WBTV) - A pilot walked away unharmed after a helicopter crash in Union County Sunday morning.

The helicopter crashed after striking power lines around 11:40 a.m. along Roscoe Howey Road in Waxhaw, according to Union County deputies.

Deputies said the helicopter struck the power lines while crop dusting nearby fields.

The FAA has been notified and will investigate further.

Deputies say this is the third crash involving crop-dusting helicopters and power lines since 2019.

The first two resulted in deaths.

In May, a pilot died when a helicopter crashed off of Belk Mill Road in Wingate. Investigations revealed the pilot may have been crop dusting when he became entangled in powerlines.

