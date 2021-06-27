Pedestrian killed in Rock Hill, S.C. hit-and-run

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Rock Hill Police are searching for a person involved in the fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian last night.

Officers responded to reports of a man lying in the road on Iredell Street around 11 p.m. Saturday, June 26.

EMS also responded, but the 27-year-old had fatal injuries from the collision.

Investigators say he was walking in the lane of travel when he was hit. The car is believed to be a 2007-2012 Nissan Sentra. Officers found evidence at the scene indicating the car has front drive side fender well damage.

Anyone with information should call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7200.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.