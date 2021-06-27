NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

One person seriously hurt in robbery turned shooting

First homicide of 2019 in Wilmington
First homicide of 2019 in Wilmington
By Kristi O'Connor
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the University City area Saturday night.

CMPD responded to the 9200 block of Glenwater Drive. During an attempted robbery, police say someone shot and seriously hurt the victim.

MEDIC says they transported one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say no one has been charged yet.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Lynn McClellan
Police: Man spotted behind mall dumpster with child suspected of victimizing children since 80s
N.C. mother convicted 11 years after baby found dead in container
N.C. mother convicted 11 years after baby found dead in container
Alicia Thrower and Kneelen Stockdale
Teen, two adults charged in homicide in south Charlotte hotel room
Lake Norman water rescue resumes, officials to cordon off portion of the area
Recovery search suspended for missing man on Lake Norman
It’s estimated that $26,750 was taken.
Winners of first N.C. vaccination lottery to be announced Monday

Latest News

The Salisbury Fire Department responded to a fire on Old Concord Road Saturday night.
Salisbury firefighter hurt while battling a fire Saturday night
CMPD is investigating a homicide after a man was found shot and killed on Vanderbrook Road late...
Man found shot and killed in northeast Charlotte, CMPD investigates
After having an LGBTQ+ Pride flag stolen from the front of their Summerville home twice this...
Summerville family who has Pride flags stolen creates “Pride Ride,” fundraiser for suicide prevention group
Recovery search suspended for missing man on Lake Norman
Recovery search suspended for missing man on Lake Norman