One person seriously hurt in robbery turned shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the University City area Saturday night.

CMPD responded to the 9200 block of Glenwater Drive. During an attempted robbery, police say someone shot and seriously hurt the victim.

MEDIC says they transported one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say no one has been charged yet.

