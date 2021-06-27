Man found shot and killed in northeast Charlotte, CMPD investigates

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte.

Police say they responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call on the 700 block of Vanderbrook Road off The Plaza shortly after 11:00 p.m. Saturday.

Police say they found a man with a gunshot wound. MEDIC and police pronounced him dead on scene.

Police say they are speaking with everyone involved and are not looking for anyone else.

If you know anything about what happened, you’re asked to call 704-432-TIPS or CRIMESTOPPERS at 704-334-1600.

