Local ‘Goat Yoga’ used on Sunday to help those suffering from PTSD

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - You ever hear of “Goat Yoga?”

On Sunday, it was an event to help those struggling with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The USO of North Carolina put on relaxing events across the state on Sunday, which is PTSD Awareness Day – a day to help those affected with PTSD.

At Critter Creek Farm in Rock Hill, South Carolina, veterans and their families relaxed with some cute animals.

What exactly is “Goat Yoga?”

Critter Creek Farm says this:

“Goat Yoga is a fun therapeutic experience. We provide 50-60 minutes of a beginner level yoga by a certified instructor while our goats of all ages meander through the class. All of our goats are miniatures so even the adults look like babies. Our goats are very friendly and love to participate. Favorite poses? Down dog and warrior. Why? They love to use your legs as a tunnel to walk through. Be careful in cat/cow! The babies love to jump on your back. After yoga, take all the time you need to get poses in plank, wheel, pigeon or group shots.”

The Department of Veteran Affairs says most people who have PTSD don’t get the help they need.

So, days like Sunday are important to bring awareness about treatment options.

Julie Milani, the Operations and Programs Manager of USO Charlotte, says the best thing you can do for a loved one with PTSD is to be patient.

“You never know what somebody is going through, a lot of it is inside, held inside,” Milani said. “So, I think you just have to approach people with understanding and kindness and just be there to help them and support them.”

Terri Gustin, the owner of Critter Creek Farm for Goat Yoga, said the property, yoga teacher and class donated their time to support the USO and PTSD Awareness.

“I’m actually an Army mom,” Gustin said. “I have a son that’s in the Army and he’s been deployed. He is about to spend the year in Korea -- well 14 months.”

