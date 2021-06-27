NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘I Love You Back!’: Ludacris responds to VDOT’s ‘Fast and Furious’ sign

A now-viral Virginia Department of Transportation sign reads: "DRIVING FAST AND FURIOUS? THAT'S...
A now-viral Virginia Department of Transportation sign reads: "DRIVING FAST AND FURIOUS? THAT'S LUDACRIS."(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Actor and rapper Ludacris has responded the now-viral “Fast and Furious” sign on Interstate 95.

The Virginia Department of Transportation’s sign near exit 86 on I-95 stated “DRIVING FAST AND FURIOUS? THAT’S LUDACRIS.”

The Grammy-winning artist posted his response on Instagram, saying he can’t believe the signs are real.

“Virginia I Love You Back!” wrote the actor.

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges is well know for his role as Tej Parker in the Fast and Furious film series.

“F9: The Final Saga,” the latest film in the franchise, debuted on Friday nearly 20 years after the first movie premiered.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Ricky Lynn McClellan
Police: Man spotted behind mall dumpster with child suspected of victimizing children since 80s
N.C. mother convicted 11 years after baby found dead in container
N.C. mother convicted 11 years after baby found dead in container
Alicia Thrower and Kneelen Stockdale
Teen, two adults charged in homicide in south Charlotte hotel room
Eric Jerome Grant
Missing man’s body recovered after days-long search on Lake Norman
It’s estimated that $26,750 was taken.
Winners of first N.C. vaccination lottery to be announced Monday

Latest News

Pilot not injured after crop-dusting helicopter hits power lines, crashes in Union County
Pilot not injured after crop-dusting helicopter hits power lines, crashes in Union County
Police looking for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run of 13-year-old in northeast Charlotte
Police looking for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run of 13-year-old in northeast Charlotte
Eric Jerome Grant
Missing man’s body recovered after days-long search on Lake Norman
The artwork created by local students is designed to demonstrate how the Town of Spencer values...
Summer Art Camp creates pieces for new Spencer Administrative Complex