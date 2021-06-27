NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Gov. Roy Cooper meets with demonstrators in Elizabeth City

Gov. Roy Cooper in Elizabeth City on Sunday.
Gov. Roy Cooper in Elizabeth City on Sunday.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper met with protestors in Elizabeth City on Sunday after attending service at Mount Lebanon Zion Church.

In June, a delegation of clergy and activists met with the Governor in Raleigh to discuss the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

Clergy & activists meet with Governor Cooper over Brown death

Brown was shot and killed by Pasquotank County deputies on April 21.

Gov. Cooper had voiced his support of a federal investigation into the shooting and that a special prosecutor should handle all matters regarding the shooting.

Gov. Cooper attended service and then joined local officials for a news conference on Sunday. This comes as the Pasquotank County’s sheriff said his department will soon stop helping Elizabeth City police with the nightly protests over Brown’s shooting death.

Deputies will no longer help Elizabeth City police with protests

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Lynn McClellan
Police: Man spotted behind mall dumpster with child suspected of victimizing children since 80s
N.C. mother convicted 11 years after baby found dead in container
N.C. mother convicted 11 years after baby found dead in container
Alicia Thrower and Kneelen Stockdale
Teen, two adults charged in homicide in south Charlotte hotel room
Eric Jerome Grant
Missing man’s body recovered after days-long search on Lake Norman
It’s estimated that $26,750 was taken.
Winners of first N.C. vaccination lottery to be announced Monday

Latest News

Trooper: Child dies after car struck head-on by car racing in Gaston County
Pilot not injured after crop-dusting helicopter hits power lines, crashes in Union County
Pilot not injured after crop-dusting helicopter hits power lines, crashes in Union County
Police looking for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run of 13-year-old in northeast Charlotte
Police looking for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run of 13-year-old in northeast Charlotte
Eric Jerome Grant
Missing man’s body recovered after days-long search on Lake Norman