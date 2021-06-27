Gov. Roy Cooper meets with demonstrators in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper met with protestors in Elizabeth City on Sunday after attending service at Mount Lebanon Zion Church.

In June, a delegation of clergy and activists met with the Governor in Raleigh to discuss the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

Brown was shot and killed by Pasquotank County deputies on April 21.

Gov. Cooper had voiced his support of a federal investigation into the shooting and that a special prosecutor should handle all matters regarding the shooting.

Gov. Cooper attended service and then joined local officials for a news conference on Sunday. This comes as the Pasquotank County’s sheriff said his department will soon stop helping Elizabeth City police with the nightly protests over Brown’s shooting death.

