‘F9’ puts charge back into movie theaters with $70M opening

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Vin Diesel, left, and Michelle Rodriguez in a...
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Vin Diesel, left, and Michelle Rodriguez in a scene from "F9: The Fast Saga."(Photo Credit: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — In the biggest sign yet that life is left in movie theaters, “F9” sped to $70 million in its first weekend, the biggest pandemic-era opening for a film.

The ninth installment in the “Fast & Furious” franchise opened only in theaters and had the widest release of any movie since the start of the coronavirus crisis.

The domestic total for “F9” topped the previous pandemic-best of $48.4 million for “A Quiet Place Part II” four weeks ago.

This weekend, “A Quiet Place Part II” came in a distant second with $6.2 million, but it has now earned $136.4 million overall.

