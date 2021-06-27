NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Child bitten by shark in Ocean Isle Beach

Ocean Isle Beach
Ocean Isle Beach(Ashley Bravo)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A 7-year-old girl was bitten by a shark this morning around 11 a.m. in Ocean Isle Beach according to Mayor Debbie Smith.

EMS responded to the scene and the young girl was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Smith says there were no other sightings of sharks today and no additional warnings for swimmers.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Lynn McClellan
Police: Man spotted behind mall dumpster with child suspected of victimizing children since 80s
Eric Jerome Grant
Missing man’s body recovered after days-long search on Lake Norman
N.C. mother convicted 11 years after baby found dead in container
N.C. mother convicted 11 years after baby found dead in container
Alicia Thrower and Kneelen Stockdale
Teen, two adults charged in homicide in south Charlotte hotel room
It’s estimated that $26,750 was taken.
Winners of first N.C. vaccination lottery to be announced Monday

Latest News

‘A Kid Again,’ Carowinds partner to give children with life-threatening conditions some thrills
‘A Kid Again,’ Carowinds partner to give children with life-threatening conditions some thrills
Dozens in Charlotte get vaccinated for chance to win American Airlines tickets
Dozens in Charlotte get vaccinated for chance to win American Airlines tickets
A moment 80 years in the making. A WWII veteran finally gets his high school diploma
A high school graduation 80 years in the making
SCBP President Darius Jones says coming together was not an option in 2020 and his organization...
SC Black Pride hosts first Pride in the Park cookout: ‘It feeds your soul’
Gov. Roy Cooper in Elizabeth City on Sunday.
Gov. Roy Cooper meets with demonstrators in Elizabeth City