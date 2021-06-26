NC DHHS Flu
Winners of first N.C. vaccination lottery to be announced Monday

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The first two winners of the North Carolina vaccination lottery will be announced Monday morning, NCDHHS officials said.

The first of four drawings of the state’s “Bringing Back Summer” campaign took place last Wednesday, June 23.

What you need to know about NC’s vaccine lottery

One adult winner will take home the $1 million prize, which comes to just over $702,000 after taxes. The other winner, between the ages of 12 and 17 years old, will win $125,000 toward post-secondary education.

The prize is an incentive to get more people in North Carolina vaccinated.

N.C. COVID-19 vaccine lottery not significantly impacting demand for the shot

The announcement will be made at 10 a.m. Monday in Raleigh. It will be livestreamed online.

Winners for the $4 Million Summer Cash and Summer Cash 4 College Drawings will be drawn every other Wednesday through Aug. 4, NCDHHS said.

