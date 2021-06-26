NC DHHS Flu
Water rescue underway in Lake Norman

Crews with the Huntersville Fire Department take the station's fire boat on Lake Norman to look...
Crews with the Huntersville Fire Department take the station's fire boat on Lake Norman to look for a missing person.(Huntersville Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - Fire and rescue departments across the area are searching tonight for a missing person on Lake Norman in the Staghorn Court area of Cornelius.

Cornelius Fire Department is heading up the search with assistance from East Lincoln, Denver, Charlotte, fire departments, and Sherills Ford Fire and Rescue.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

