Water rescue underway in Lake Norman
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - Fire and rescue departments across the area are searching tonight for a missing person on Lake Norman in the Staghorn Court area of Cornelius.
Cornelius Fire Department is heading up the search with assistance from East Lincoln, Denver, Charlotte, fire departments, and Sherills Ford Fire and Rescue.
The public is asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.