Water rescue underway in Lake Norman

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - Fire and rescue departments across the area are searching tonight for a missing person on Lake Norman in the Staghorn Court area of Cornelius.

Cornelius Fire Department is heading up the search with assistance from East Lincoln, Denver, Charlotte, fire departments, and Sherills Ford Fire and Rescue.

*WATER RESCUE* Our Station 2 is assisting Cornelius, East Lincoln, @DenverFireDept & @CharlotteFD with the search for a missing person on Lake Norman, in the area of Staghorn Court (Cornelius). Please avoid the area and #Yield to any responding agencies. #MoveOver #CLTtraffic — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) June 26, 2021

The public is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.