Warm and muggy conditions with daily chances for a few showers and storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A few passing rain showers and storms will be possible for Sunday with afternoon high temperatures warming into the upper 80s.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s to lower 90s for the week ahead with isolated to scattered rain and storms possible, mainly for the late afternoon and evening hours.

This is what we are tracking this week:

• Sunday: Isolated rain and storms; 89°

• Monday: Partly cloudy; Stray shower, 90°

• Staying around 90° next week, with daily isolated showers or storms

Jason Myers Saturday evening forecast (WBTV)

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few rain showers as overnight low temperatures cool to around 70 degrees.

Sunday will be warm and muggy with partly to mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a few rain showers and storms.

The best timeframe for any isolated showers or storms will be for the afternoon and evening hours.

Monday will be more of the same, with a stray shower or storm possible with partly cloudy skies.

Monday afternoon high temperatures will be around 90 degrees.

Tuesday through Thursday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with afternoon high temperatures around 90 degrees.

Isolated rain and storms will be possible each day, mainly for the afternoon and evening hours.

Rain and storm chances will increase more on Friday and Saturday, yet stay scattered.

Friday afternoon high temperatures will be around 90 degrees with Saturday afternoon high temperatures around 86 degrees.

Sunday looks to be partly cloudy and mainly dry with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-80s.

The tropics are quiet right now with a few weak systems in the Atlantic Ocean, well away from the U.S. coast, that could develop more in the coming week.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

